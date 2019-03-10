|
Anna Klein Crull Weber
- - Anna Klein Crull Weber passed away on March 4, 2019, at the age of 98. Anna was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary, and her husbands Robert Crull and Hugh Weber. She will be missed by her children Victoria Crull Pennamped, Robert Crull II (Sandra), and Sharon Crull, also her four grandchildren Katie, Kelly, Robbie, and Alex and one great grandchild Liam. Services will be held in the Peace Chapel of the Community Mausoleum of Crown Hill Cemetery Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. Friends are invited to call between 12:00 and 1:00 P.M. prior to services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019