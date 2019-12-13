|
|
Anna L. King
Greenfield - Anna L. King, 80, of Greenfield died Dec. 12, 2019. She worked at Wal-Mart and was a member of the United Methodist Church. Anna is survived by husband Orvel King, children: Gary (Tracy) King; Angela King; Steven (Christine) King and Scott King; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Friends may call on Tues, Dec. 17, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Private family burial will take place at Old Oaklandon Cemetery following the visitation. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfunerahome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019