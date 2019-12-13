Services
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna L. King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna L. King Obituary
Anna L. King

Greenfield - Anna L. King, 80, of Greenfield died Dec. 12, 2019. She worked at Wal-Mart and was a member of the United Methodist Church. Anna is survived by husband Orvel King, children: Gary (Tracy) King; Angela King; Steven (Christine) King and Scott King; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Friends may call on Tues, Dec. 17, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Private family burial will take place at Old Oaklandon Cemetery following the visitation. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfunerahome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -