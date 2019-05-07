|
|
Anna Laura LaFollette
Indianapolis - Anna Laura LaFollette of Indianapolis, Indiana died May 2, 2019 at the age of 88 surrounded by her loving family.
Anna was born June 10, 1930 in Zenas, Indiana to the late Ford and Goldie Allee. She worked for many years as a Traffic Manager. She served as an officer and member with the American Business Women's Association (ABWA). Anna was spunky and full of life enjoying traveling, spending winters in Florida, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children Norman LaFollette (Norma) and Susan K. York; grandchildren Missy O'Brien (James "Terry"), Traci Hallenbeck, Michelle Milton, and Scott Atherton; 12 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; siblings Peggy Frost, Shirley Bush, and Kay Fox; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Clifford Albert LaFollette; great grandson Tyler Milton; and brothers Gerald Allee and Jerry Allee.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 8 from 4 to 8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington St, Indianapolis. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Thursday, May 9 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the .
To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 7, 2019