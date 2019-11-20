Services
Ellis Mortuary
1503 Columbia Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202-1193
(317) 955-1193
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ellis Mortuary
1503 Columbia Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202-1193
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel
9606 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Lois Green


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Lois Green Obituary
Anna Lois Green

Indianapolis - Anna Lois Green, 75, Indianapolis passed away November 18, 2019. She was a member of Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church and retired from her self-employed Daycare services. Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00pm at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church 2147 W. 63rd St. with visitation there from 10:00 until service time. She is survived by her loving husband, James L. Green; daughter, Anitra L. Morrison Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Final arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -