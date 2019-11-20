|
Anna Lois Green
Indianapolis - Anna Lois Green, 75, Indianapolis passed away November 18, 2019. She was a member of Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church and retired from her self-employed Daycare services. Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00pm at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church 2147 W. 63rd St. with visitation there from 10:00 until service time. She is survived by her loving husband, James L. Green; daughter, Anitra L. Morrison Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Final arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019