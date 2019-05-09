|
Anna Louise Carroll Hall
Indianapolis, IN - Mrs. Anna Louise Carroll Hall, age 85, passed away early Monday morning, May 6, 2019, at Community North Hospital surrounded by family.
She was born September 5, 1933 in Burgin, Kentucky to Ralph Duncan Carroll and Mary Earle Moberly Carroll. She grew up on a tobacco farm outside Danville, Kentucky where her love of horses began. She always picked to do the outdoor chores, bragged about knowing every acre of the farm and learned to cook from her mom who was a professor of Home Economics at the local college.
Anna married the love of her life, Lt. John Lawton Hall, at First Christian Church in Macon, Georgia on October 24, 1953. They met when she tripped him as they were coming out of church youth group and they were married for 65 wonderful years, living in cities all across the country while they raised their two daughters, Betty and Cathy.
Anna graduated from Danville High School in the class of 1951 and attended Transylvania College in Lexington, Kentucky where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority.
She was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to Kentucky basketball and the Kentucky Derby. She loved bridge, hosting family meals, tennis and traveling.
She is survived by her husband John Lawton Hall of Indianapolis, IN, two daughters, Betty (Steve) Sterrett of Indianapolis, IN, Cathy (Steve) Biette of Carmel, IN, her sister Betty Marie Hall of Jensen Beach, FL, her brother Arthur Richard (Mac) Carroll of Tampa, FL, sister-in-law Esther Bryant of Tampa, FL, 7 grandchildren, Michael (Candice) Biette of West Orange, NJ, Diana (Jerrod) Nolting of Carmel, IN, Kim (Spencer) Seaitz of Indianapolis, IN, Jeff (Jamie) Sterrett of New York City, NY, Jennifer (George) Kowalski of Philadelphia, PA, Leo (Sydney Smith) Biette of Cincinnati, OH, and Sarah Biette of Carmel, IN, her nieces Anna (Mike) Ash of Jenson Beach, FL, Beth McCullough of Temple Trace, FL, nephew Lee Bryant of Tampa, FL, three great-grandchildren, Avery Seaitz (2), Aiden Seaitz (2 months), and Harold Biette (7 months), and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ralph Duncan Carroll and Mary Earle Moberly Carroll, sister Margaret Earle Carroll, brother-in-law Russell Hall, brother-in-law Dudley Bryant, and nephew Clay Hall.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Geist Christian Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Geist Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Geist Christian Church, the Indiana Parkinson Foundation, and Senior Home Companions Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019