Anna Louise Whitehouse
Indianapolis - Anna L. Kaiser, 64, of Indianapolis Indiana passed away September 18, 2019. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Decatur Township, 5463 Kentucky Avenue, Indianapolis 46221. Funeral services will take place Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Anna will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery immediately following services. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the . To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019