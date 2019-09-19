Services
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
(317) 856-2627
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Indianapolis - Anna L. Kaiser, 64, of Indianapolis Indiana passed away September 18, 2019. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Decatur Township, 5463 Kentucky Avenue, Indianapolis 46221. Funeral services will take place Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Anna will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery immediately following services. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the . To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019
