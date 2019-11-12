|
|
Anna Louise Wilson
Indianapolis - Anna Louise Wilson, 87, Indianapolis was called home to the Lord on November 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Anna was born on September 7, 1932 in Indianapolis to the late William L. Parker and Margaret Williams. Anna became an assistant teacher at Cornerstone of Hope Church which she was a member for many years. She was raised at First Baptist Bridgeport Church, and was a devoted member at Bethel Family Worship Center until her passing. Anna was an avid baker known for her chocolate chip cookies.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons Bishop Stephen L. Wilson Sr. (Irma,) Pastor Kenneth L. Wilson (Loudella "Dell,") Rev. Robert S. Wilson Jr. and Rev. Kevin B. Wilson (Donna,) sister Beatrice Pierson and ten grandchildren.
Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday November 16, 2019 at Puritan MBC, visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery Association. Arrangements were entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home.
www.BluittandSon.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019