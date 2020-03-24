Services
Indianapolis - Anna M. Thomas, loving mother, grandmother, and sister, entered into eternal rest at the age of 93 on March 22, 2020. She was born on January 23, 1927 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to the late James Stephen Brown and Esther Emmaline Marie Brown.

Anna loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church.

Anna leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Beth (Kent) Stafford; two grandchildren, Brock (Julia) Stafford and Lauren Stafford; sister, Regena Dye; brother, Richard Brown; four sister-in-laws, Fern Riley, Ellen Gross, Jeanette Brown and Susan Brown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond K. Thomas; seven brothers, George Brown, James Calvin Brown, Chester Brown, Arthur Brown, Howard Brown, Robert Brown and Donald Brown.

Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, Anna's funeral will be private. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Concordia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anna's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or Emmaus Lutheran Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue.

You are encouraged to share memories, condolences and photographs with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
