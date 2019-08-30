Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Anna Mae Shaw

Anna Mae Shaw Obituary
Anna Mae Shaw

Indianapolis - Anna Mae Shaw, 94, of Indianapolis, passed away August 28, 2019. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. Morning prayers will begin at 9:30 am on Saturday, August 31 at the funeral home followed by 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 2905 Carson Ave., Indianapolis. Entombment: Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may view the entire obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 30, 2019
