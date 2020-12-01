Anna Marie (DeLisle) Beckman
Indianapolis - Anne Marie (DeLisle) Beckman died Friday November 27, 2020 after an eighteen-year battle with cancer. She suffered cardiac arrest at home and died in the hospital ER Intensive Care Unit.
She was born in Indianapolis on July 3rd, 1964, to Frank P and Susan R DeLisle. Anne graduated from St Pius Grade School and Cathedral High School (class of 1983). She attended Franklin College and graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Journalism. She had worked for many years as a proof-reader for the Trader publications, and later as a technical assistant with DeLisle Associates .
Anne was an avid reader, and volunteered with the Indy Reads program, in which she taught adults to read. She also wrote letters and sent care packages to military personnel stationed overseas. She loved to act in plays, and participated in local amateur theatre groups. She truly enjoyed family gatherings, and especially took great pleasure in witty conversations, book discussions, and excelling at Trivial Pursuit.
She is survived by her parents, her husband William J. Beckman Jr., sister Theresa Holland (Jim), brothers James (Amy) and Patrick(Katie) DeLisle, brothers-in-law Joseph and Tim Beckman, sister-in-law Mary (Brian) Smith and many aunts, uncles nieces, nephews and cousins that she held dear. She was preceded in death by her in-laws William Sr. and Mary Gayle Beckman, aunts Marilyn Spence and Diane Parker, uncles John DeLisle Jr. and Jack Beckman.
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary is handling arrangements. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
or to St. Pius X Parish.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. R Thomas Schmidt and to Dr. Stephen M Schultz for their attentive care over the years.