Anna Marie Cox
Indianapolis - Anna Marie Cox passed away on Feb 1. Born in Columbia South Carolina on August 27, 1930 to the late William and Marion Dean. Annarie studied music and voice in New York City and attended Cornell University. She participated in several civic theatre productions in New York and Indianapolis. After a lengthy career in interior design, she formed Annarie Cox Interiors. She was an ASID member and recipient of several design awards. An active member of St Luke Catholic Church, Annarie cantored mass and was active on various committees: the adult choir, charter member of Catholic Choir of Indianapolis, and Indianapolis Museum of Art. Annarie is predeceased by her husband, Howard Tyson Cox. She is survived by her daughter; Elisa (Craig) Scott, son Edward Rucker and one granddaughter and grandson with one great grandson. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday February 13th in St. Luke Catholic Church from 10:00 to 11:30 with Mass of Christian Burial to follow. You may visit the website www.leppertmortuary.com to share a personal memory of Annarie or arrange a memorial contribution to the Little Sisters of the Poor or Cornel University.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019