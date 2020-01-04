|
Anna Marie Kiefer
Indianapolis - 74, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born on June 29, 1945 to the late Joseph and Sophia (Kot) Kiefer. A graduate of St. Roch School, St. Mary's Academy, Marian University with a degree in Education and a Master degree in Education from Indiana Central College. Anna Marie taught for I.P.S., Paul I Miller School 114 for over 36 years. She was a life-long member of St. Roch Parish, a founding member of the St. Roch Board of Education, and was involved with serveral other parish boards. Anna Marie was a member of the American Business Women's Association. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Sr. and Sophia; and sister, Mary Therese (Kiefer) Gagnon. Survivors include two brothers, Joseph (Margaret) Kiefer Jr. and James (Karen) Kiefer; and many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. She loved to travel extensively around the world. Anna Marie loved playing any type of card game with her family and friends. She was the best scorekeeper in the family. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, January 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home, 1458 S. Meridian St., with prayers being said at the funeral home on Thursday, January 9 at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Januay 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Roch Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be maid to St. Roch Parish and envelopes will be provided by the funeral home. Online condolences: www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020