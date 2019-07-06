Anna May Shrake



Plainfield - Anna May (McCain) Shrake, 85, of Plainfield, passed away July 3, 2019. She was born December 29, 1933, in Indianapolis, to the late Paul and Nancy (Ledbetter) McCain. She married the love of her life Donald E. Shrake on October 19, 1956, who preceded her in death.



Anna was the class of 1951 from Arsenal Tech High School. She was a member of Park Grove Baptist Church, in Beech Grove, and was very involved in the church in her early years. At Park Grove Baptist Church Anna sang in the choir and also was a Sunday school teacher. In her later years after moving to Plainfield, she became a member of Plainfield Christian Church. Anna enjoyed reading, playing computer games, sewing, cooking, and crossword puzzles. Anna could get a bit competitive while playing a good card game. Anna loved her family's cats and dogs but especially her son, David, and daughter in-law, Barbara. She is going to be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.



Survivors include her son, David A. (Barbara) Shrake of Plainfield; stepson, Steven R. (Chris) Shrake of Maryland; sister, Zola "Francis" Reid of Ohio; and step-grandchild, Amanda Shrake.



Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Anna May Shrake from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in the chapel at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, 39 East High Street, Mooresville. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the funeral home. Burial will follow at White Lick Cemetery. While flowers are welcome, memorial contributions may be made to Plainfield Christian Church. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com where you may express online condolences to the Shrake family. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 6, 2019