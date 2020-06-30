Anna R. Scott
82, passed away June 27th at her residence. Services Saturday at 12pm with calling from 11am until time of service at Eastside Baptist Church, 2845 Baltimore Ave., Indianapolis. Pastor David W. Greene, Sr. is officiant and eulogist. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.