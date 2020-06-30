Anna R. Scott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna R. Scott

82, passed away June 27th at her residence. Services Saturday at 12pm with calling from 11am until time of service at Eastside Baptist Church, 2845 Baltimore Ave., Indianapolis. Pastor David W. Greene, Sr. is officiant and eulogist. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved