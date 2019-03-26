|
|
Anna Rita Gavaghan Nolan
Indianapolis - 94, passed away on March 24 2019. She was born January 11, 1925 in Indianapolis to James and Nora O'Brien Gavaghan. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Anna was preceded in death by her husband Donald J. Nolan Sr., grandchildren Ashley and Eric, siblings Joseph, James, Frank, Mary, Eileen, Robert, Kathleen. She is survived by her children: Mary Ann (Mark) Mitchell, Terry (Walter) Hergenroether, sons Donald J. (Phyllis) Nolan Jr., Michael J. (Marcia) Nolan 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, March 29 from 4 - 8 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 30 at 10:30 am at the mortuary followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Washington Park East Cemetery. Memorials in Anna's name may be made to . Your remembrances and thoughts are welcome at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 26, 2019