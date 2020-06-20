Anna Ruth Brittain Mason
Indianapolis - Anna Ruth Brittain Mason, 90, of Indianapolis passed away on May 29, 2020. She was born on May 17, 1930. A memorial service will be on June 25, 2020 at 12PM. Visitation will begin at 11am.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.