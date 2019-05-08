|
Anna Ruth (Worley) Cummings
Indianapolis - Anna Ruth (Worley) Cummings, 85, of Indianapolis, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Cummings; children, Scott (Katherine Newbold) Cummings, Brian (Amy) Cummings and Kimberly (Don) Lund; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 1-3pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park with funeral services immediately following. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. To view an extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 8, 2019