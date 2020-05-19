Anna Sue Brown
1937 - 2020
Anna Sue Brown

Indianapolis - Anna Sue Brown, 83, of Indianapolis passed from this life Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born in Scottsville, Kentucky January 28, 1937 to Owen Baxter and Jewell Lavinia (Terrell) Myers.

Sue married the love of her life, Ira "Joe" Brown April 18, 1959 and together they had a daughter, Sherrill. Sadly, Sherrill passed away suddenly at the age of 15. But they "adopted by love" Sherrill's best friend, Julie Shaffer. Sue worked for Statesman Insurance for more than 20 years; and later went on to volunteer at the daycare of their church. Sue's one goal in life, which she successfully achieved , was to please people and make them happy, whether it was through her cooking (especially her famous cakes), crafting, or just spending time with the people she loved. She loved entertaining and the holidays were her favorite, when she would decorate her glorious Christmas tree and cook amazing meals for her family. Above all, Sue loved her family and spent as much time as she could with them . She will be missed by many.

Sue is survived by her husband, Joe; her daughter adopted by love, Julie Shaffer; grandchildren, Joe (Kristi) Shaffer, and Kelli Shaffer; great grandchildren, Braedyn and Brooklyn; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherrill; brothers, Kenny, Ralph, Larry and James Owen Myers; and nephew, Ron Myers.

There will be a private graveside funeral Wednesday, May 20 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gleaner's Food Bank: https://www.gleaners.org/, or a charity of your choosing.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
