Annabelle Hart
Noblesville - Annabelle Lee Hart, 76, of Noblesville, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Memorial services will be held at 12:30 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Noblesville First United Methodist Church, 2051 Monument Street in Noblesville, with Rev. Jerry Rairdon officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to the time of service at the church.
For full obituary visit www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019