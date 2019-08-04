|
|
Annabelle L. Ogle
Carmel - Annabelle L. Ogle was born in Indianapolis the year of the great stock market crash (1929). As a young girl, she helped collect tin during the great war to end all wars (WWII). She was raised by Floyd and Isabel Church, two great teachers in our city, who sought to bridge the racial divide during the '50s. After graduating from Butler with a BA in journalism, she put her great writing skills to work at The Indianapolis Star.
Annabelle then married college sweetheart Ray Ogle, a sailor, who had helped with a great rescue mission for survivors from the USS Indianapolis. She helped Ray get through architecture school by working at General Electric and drafting components for aircraft. She and Ray began to raise a family when our nation sought great opportunities and landed on the moon.
While she lived through many great periods in history, her loved ones will remember her as great! She was a great daughter, great wife, great friend, great mom, and a great grandmother. She put family first and her family is forever grateful.
As a friend of Annabelle, please join her five children, eleven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren on, Aug 7, at noon, at College Park Church (2606 W. 96th Street) to remember her great mark on all of our lives.
Visit with the family at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Sympathy remarks can be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019