Annabelle Robbins (Carpenter) Aldous
Zionsville - Annabelle Robbins (Carpenter) Aldous, 96 of Zionsville, passed away on July 7, 2019. She was born on November 24, 1922 in Grant County to the late Oscar and Myrtle Carpenter.
Annabelle moved to Anderson at age 2. She later graduated from Anderson High School in 1940. On December 21, 1944 Annabelle married William Robbins, who passed away in 1985. Annabelle was a stay at home mom for 19 ½ years, and was very active in Little League, Babe Ruth, and Connie Mack Baseball, as well as Boy Scouts.
Annabelle married Art Aldous on February 14, 1992, who passed away in 2003. She retired from Associated Insurance Managers after 20 years.
Annabelle was preceded in passing by her brother, Paul Carpenter; and her son, Dr. Gordon Robbins.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Donald (Molly) Robbins; daughter-in-law, Jean Robbins; step-children, Bill Aldous, Mark Aldous, Lynn Aldous, Jean Herron, Jim Aldous, and Mary Ann Wright; grandchildren, Grant Robbins, Austin Robbins, Tom Robbins, Michelle Robbins, Amy Carlson, Phyllis Roberts, and John Davis, and 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
Memorial contributions can be made to Boone County Senior Services.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville, 105 W. Pine St., from 11-1PM, with the service immediately following at 1PM. Burial will take place at Salem Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019