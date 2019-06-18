Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Church
9125 N. College Avenue
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Church
9125 N. College Avenue
Anne Church Lawrason

Indianapolis - Anne Church Lawrason, 94, of Indianapolis, departed this life Friday, Jun 14, 2019.

She was born June 6, 1925 in Bad Axe, MI to the late James Roderick and Anna (Lovelace) Church.

Anne earned her degree in art from Michigan State University and worked as an advertising director over her career with Liberty Fund. She was also an accomplished artist who drew fashion models for newspaper advertising. Anne was a longtime and dedicated member of Faith Church, and was a member of Shepherd Center and tutor for Oasis since 1997.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Bruce Lawrason and siblings, James Church, Evelyn Flowers and M. Kay Ross.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Liz (Dan Smashey) Princell and Jane (Bob) McDonald; dedicated grandchildren, Emily (Tim Reeves) Princell, Dan (April) Princell and Bobby McDonald; three great-grandchildren, Rylee, Haylee and Gatlin; beloved sister, Marty White and dear friend, Isabel Balboa.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of services at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 18th at Faith Church (9125 N. College Avenue). Entombment follows at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to American Bible Society at: www.americanbible.org/ways-to-give

Online condolences are available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 18, 2019
