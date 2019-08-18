|
|
Anne Gill
Brownsburg - Anne M. Gill
90, Brownsburg, passed away on August 15, 2019. She was a devoted and beloved mother, which was truly her life's passion. Anne was born in Canton, Ohio, and moved to Indiana in 1958 spending 50 years in Beech Grove. After raising her family, she became a patient representative for St. Francis Hospital for 20 years. Anne relocated to Brownsburg in her retirement years and was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Thomas Gill; children Cindy (Ron) Arteburn, Jeff (Debbie) Gill, Tim (Marla) Gill, George Gill, Tom (Angela) Gill, Teri Gill; 9 grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm Tues. Aug 20 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Wed. Aug 21 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 5301 W. 16th St., Speedway, IN 46224. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Charitable contributions can be made to St. Vincent de Paul www.stvdpindy.org in her memory. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 18, 2019