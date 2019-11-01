Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Anne Jacobs Lowder


1941 - 2019
Anne Jacobs Lowder Obituary
Anne Jacobs Lowder

Anne Jacobs Lowder, 78, a former McCordsville resident, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, with her daughter and husband by her side. She was born May 15, 1941 in New Castle, Indiana.

A celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis. Burial will follow at the Arnett-Lowder family plot in McCordsville, Indiana. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250. For online condolences and a longer version of the obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
