Anne Jacobs Lowder
Anne Jacobs Lowder, 78, a former McCordsville resident, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, with her daughter and husband by her side. She was born May 15, 1941 in New Castle, Indiana.
A celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis. Burial will follow at the Arnett-Lowder family plot in McCordsville, Indiana. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250. For online condolences and a longer version of the obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
