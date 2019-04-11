|
|
Anne Loveland Brookie
Carmel - Anne Loveland Brookie, born October 14, 1953, in Peru, IL, passed away April 8, 2019, in Carmel, IN, of breast cancer. She graduated from LaSalle-Peru High School in 1971 and The College of Wooster in 1975.
A mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend - her sweet spirit and genuine nature blessed all who knew her. Anne was an unconventional pragmatist, a gifted gardener, a cook and baker, an artist and inventor, and a skilled grandmother. She believed in truth telling, bird feeding, and the giving of uniquely practical gifts. She enjoyed both simple pleasures and rare luxuries. Perhaps her greatest legacy is that she always recognized and nurtured the best in people. Anne will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law: Katie and Eli Moffett, Karen and Geoff Takavitz , and Susan and Ben Brookie-Corn, six grandchildren: Natalie, Darcy, Lorelai, James, Arthur and Ford, as well as five siblings: Sarah Kreofsky, Peter Loveland, Susan Loveland-Handler, Roelif Loveland, and Jim Loveland, mother-in-law Barbara Brookie, her former husband, Bob Brookie, her step-family Jennifer Sanders, Zachary Sanders, and Mitchell and Laura Sanders and countless nieces, nephews and friends who hold her dear.
She was preceded in death by her son, Tom Brookie, and her parents, Peter and Fannie Loveland, of Spring Valley, IL.
Her family would like to thank the staff of St Vincent Hospice for their gracious care. All are welcome to celebrate her life with a "garden party" on Saturday April 20th at 4 pm at the Brookie/Moffett home (Anne's longtime Carmel home).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019