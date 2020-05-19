Anne M. Basso
Greenwood - 92 of Greenwood, Indiana passed away Sunday afternoon, May 17th 2020.
She was born July 10, 1927 in Topolcany, Slovakia to the late Robert and Alojsia (Baluch) Gasparik. She married John Victor Basso on January 21, 1955 and he preceded her in death November 29, 2009. She also was preceded in death by her sister, Veronica (Joseph) Stanek. Anne is survived by her three sons, Robert James (Kris) Basso, John Michael Basso and Thomas Alan (Gayle) Basso; six grandchildren, David, Valerie, Erin, Travis, Tyler, and Leah; and six great grandchildren, Zachary, Ryan, and Arianna, Hunter, Logan and Selena; niece, Joan (Gary) Nelson.
Anne was employed for the Canadian Pacific, New York Central and Chicago South Shore and South Bend Railroads retiring as Administration Assistant. She also retired from the State of Indiana as an Administrative Assistant.
She was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 21, 5-8 PM at Wilson St Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 481 W. Main Street, Greenwood, IN 46142. Visitation will be limited to 10 visitors at a time and cloth face coverings or masks will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be private at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Road, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020.