Anne Margaret (Williamson) Helft
Indianapolis - Died peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was born in Aberdeenshire, Scotland on September 17, 1936, the daughter of George James Williamson and Janet Walker. Anne grew up on her family farm (Lumphart) near the towns of Inverurie and Daviot, attending the Inverurie Academy and The University of Aberdeen, where she went on to complete a Master's degree in history. She moved to Indianapolis in the early 1960s as part of an international exchange teacher organization, where she met her husband Gale Morris Helft, who was doing his student teaching at Manual High School in Indianapolis. They were engaged within two months, and married on August 3, 1963.
After a short return to Scotland, where their son Christopher was born and where Gale taught school for two years in the town of Falkirk, they returned to Indianapolis. Anne taught in the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township as a "permanent" substitute teacher for more than a decade, before joining the file room at the Barnes and Thornburg Law Firm, where she worked for more than 10 years, before retiring.
Anne was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Williamson; her mother, Janet Walker; and her father, George James Williamson. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 ½ years, Gale, from whom she hardly spent a day apart; her three children, Christopher Nathan Helft, Paul Roderick Helft and Carrie Elizabeth (Helft) Behrmann; a daughter-in-law, Melissa Kathleen Cavaghan; and seven grandchildren, Matthew, Olivia, Samuel, Zachary and Riley Behrmann, and Graham and Margot Helft; and her brother, John Williamson.
Arrangements are private and entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel.
www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019