Anne Munshower Delaney
Anne died peacefully on June 23, after a long illness, at MorningStar - Arrowhead in Glendale, Arizona, with the loving support of family, care givers and Hospice. A remarkable mother, grandmother, wife, aunt, friend, and educator, Anne was born into a large, loving, closely knit family in Indianapolis, Indiana, the third of five children of William Glenn Munshower and Katherine Ruth Ashcraft. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Francis and son Bernard William, brothers Father William Munshower and Dr. Frank Munshower, her in-laws Jean Ann Moran, Ted Moran, Patricia Delaney, and Bernard Delaney.
Anne attended St. John's Academy and Marian College (now University) in Indianapolis where she studied Home Economics and Education. She moved to Boston after marrying the love of her life, Richard, in June 1959, where she taught briefly before starting and raising her family. Anne and Richard spent time in Evansville, Indiana, Kirkwood, Missouri and Wheaton, Illinois before moving to Paradise Valley, Arizona in 1971, where they finished raising their five children.
Anne was an excellent full-time mother, and was active in her children's schools, Girl Scouting, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and community volunteer activities. As her children started to leave home for college, she returned to early childhood education at PV United Methodist Church Preschool. Anne cherished her friends and spent time regularly with her neighborhood "Lunch Bunch" and Girl Scouts "Groupies".
Survivors include her children and their spouses: Maureen (Joe) Simon, Rebecca (Frank) Visconti, Shaleen (Bill) Brewer, Justin (Marisol) Delaney, Bernard's wife Jeanne, and her daughter-in-law Sonya. Anne leaves eight grandchildren she was devoted to: Katherine, Patrick, Andrew, Grace, Jacob, Nicholas, Ian and Ava. Anne's siblings and their spouses: Christine Munshower, Dr. John and Marcia Munshower, Eileen Munshower (Frank); as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins, will miss her tremendously.
A small private interment will be held at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. The family hopes to have a celebration of life when everyone can once again safely travel and gather.
Memorials may be made in Anne's honor to Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine
https://www.girlscoutsaz.org or, to the Society of St. Vincent De Paul
https://www.stvincentdepaul.net or P.O. Box 13600, Phoenix, Arizona 85002.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.