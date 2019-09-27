Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Anne R. Swope

Anne R. Swope Obituary
Anne R. Swope

Indianapolis - Anne R. Swope, age 90, a lifelong resident of Indianapolis, passed away Tuesday, September 24th. She was the daughter of the late Leslie and Mildred Rutledge. Anne graduated from Shortridge High School followed by Butler University in 1950. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and had also worked at their headquarters. She was a member of Meridian Street United Methodist Church.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband Barton M. Swope, whom she married on August 6, 1950, her sister Harriett Stephens and brother Joseph Rutledge. She is survived by her children, Stephen (Debbie) Swope, Deborah Swope, Barbara (Richard) Corbett and William R. Swope. Her grandchildren are; Jason and Ryan Parr, Keegan and Kyle Swope, Amanda Click and Stephanie Bradley. Her great grandchildren are; Noah, Ethan, Calib, Aaron, Matthew, Alexis, and Madison.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 1:00pm in Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel with calling one hour prior to service.

You are invited to visit the website www.leppertmortuary.com to share a personal memory or arrange for a memorial contribution to Meridian Street United Methodist Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 27, 2019
