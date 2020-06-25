Anne Reynolds Mayles
Indianapolis - 84, passed away June 22, 2020. She was born April 6, 1936 in Elyria, OH, to the late Sheldon and Shelley Reynolds. Anne was a graduate of Gill St. Bernard's Preparatory School, Gladstone, NJ, and received her Associate's Degree from Mt. Vernon Junior College, Washington, D.C. In 1955, Anne was a debutant in the Assembly Ball. She became a travel agent for National Airlines in New York City. She married William F. Mayles in 1960.
Anne was a former member of the Junior Leagues in Cleveland, Boston and Indianapolis. She was a longtime volunteer and docent for the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Anne was an avid gardener and a former member of both the Central Indiana Orchid Society and the Indianapolis Hosta Society.
Anne loved classical music and attending the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. She was also a movie enthusiast, enjoyed the Heartland Film Festival and was an avid WWII history buff. Anne was very kind and generous, and we know she is now safe in heaven.
Anne is survived by her daughter, Shelley A. Shartzer (Felix); granddaughter, Erica Rocha (Phil); great-grandchildren, Haleigh, Chloe and Ella; brother, Sheldon C. Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews. Anne's husband of 29 years, William Mayles, preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Anne's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Humane Society of Indianapolis.
Anne was always looking around the corner for her next adventure. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.