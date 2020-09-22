Anne Teresa (Zauss) Brown



Flower Mound, TX - Anne Teresa (Zauss) Brown, 61, of Flower Mound, TX, passed away September 19, 2020, after a long, courageous fight with metastatic breast cancer.



Anne was born in Indianapolis, IN to Joseph and Eileen (Walsh) Zauss. She was married to her soulmate, Barry Brown at Braddock's Tavern in Medford, NJ in 1989. She was a 1977 graduate of Indianapolis Scecina Memorial High School and a 1982 graduate of Ball State University in Muncie, IN.



She was a sergeant in the United States Air Force, stationed at Carswell AFB TX. She was later assigned to Dyess AFB, where she was honorably discharged. She met her future spouse while TDY in South Dakota. After completing her military enlistment, she utilized her military specialty training while working with various computer graphics companies in South Dakota, New Jersey, Indiana and Texas. Her final position was as a customer service specialist at The Master's Press in Dallas, TX.



Anne is survived by her spouse of 32 years Raymond Barry Brown, two sisters, Julia (Zauss) Tiedman of Minot, ND, Mary Lynn (Zauss) Callahan (Brian) of Indianapolis, IN, brother Charles Joseph Zauss (Teresa) of Plainfield, IN, four nieces and six nephews.



She was preceded in death by both her parents and two sisters, Paula Marie (Zauss) Kendrick and Joan Cecile (Zauss) Fuller.



Arrangements are with Flower Mound Family Funeral Home, 3550 Firewheel Drive, Flower Mound, TX, 75028. Visitation will start at 10 am, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, with services to follow at 11 am.



Anne had a special place in her heart for five college friends; Carol, Betsy, Tammy, Sandy and Jayne with whom she maintained a lasting and loving relationship, and also for her new friend and future Arkansas neighbor Margaret. The family wishes to extend their warmest regards to these friends. We would also like to thank the doctors and medical staff of the Texas Oncology Unit and the PCU Staff at Medical City Lewisville.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store