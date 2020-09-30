Anneliese Knandel Upton
Danville - Anneliese Knandel Upton, 85, Danville, passed away September 27, 2020. Ms. Upton was born to Artuh and Elizabeth Knandel in Germany on October 11, 1934 and married Charles Richard Upton, "Charlie" on May 11, 1957. Ms. Anneliese was known as "Alice" to many family and friends who knew her in younger days. Ms. Upton permanently resided at Danville Regional Nursing and Rehabilitation where she had many people who loved her and cared for her.
Ms. Upton was predeceased by her husband "Charlie" on December 10, 2003. She is survived by other family members; Ricky Lee Holtsclaw, Jerry and Teresa Stewart, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Friends may call from 4 to 6 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the mortuary. Interment will be at Anderson Cemetery.
