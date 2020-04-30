Annette E. Stoneking
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette E. Stoneking

Indianapolis - 81 years old passed away on April 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Annette retired from Eli Lilly & Co after over 25 years of service. She was a faithful member at Our Shepard Lutheran Church, where she served for many years.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, William Stoneking (2016).

Annette is survived by her children Kevin, Brian (Julia), Tony (Jennifer) and Elizabeth Stoneking; grandchildren, Nick, Katherine, Emma, Anton, Grant and Joshua; Great-grandchildren, Gage and Liam.

In addition to her loving husband; parents, Anton and Elsie (Thomas) Kramer; sister, Jean Davenport preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Our Shepard Lutheran Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved