Annette E. Stoneking



Indianapolis - 81 years old passed away on April 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Annette retired from Eli Lilly & Co after over 25 years of service. She was a faithful member at Our Shepard Lutheran Church, where she served for many years.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, William Stoneking (2016).



Annette is survived by her children Kevin, Brian (Julia), Tony (Jennifer) and Elizabeth Stoneking; grandchildren, Nick, Katherine, Emma, Anton, Grant and Joshua; Great-grandchildren, Gage and Liam.



In addition to her loving husband; parents, Anton and Elsie (Thomas) Kramer; sister, Jean Davenport preceded her in death.



A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Our Shepard Lutheran Church.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store