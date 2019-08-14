Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan-Speedway
2950 N. High School Rd.
Speedway, IN
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan-Speedway
2950 N. High School Rd.
Speedway, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie "Nancy" Grant


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie "Nancy" Grant Obituary
Annie "Nancy" Grant

Indianapolis - 91, passed away on August 11, 2019. She was born on January 31, 1928 in Glasgow (Govan), Scotland to the late John and Annie Forde. She married John James Grant on April 26, 1952. Nancy and John traveled to the United States/Indianapolis in 1955, where they planted roots and grew in love, family, and friends. Nancy was a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother who enjoyed music, dancing, and time spent with friends and family.

Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, John James Grant; grandson, Nicholas Grant; sister, Julie McGeown; and brother, Tommy Forde.

She is survived by her four children, Kenny ("J") Grant, Ann Marie (Mike) Bohr, John (Michaele) Grant, and Michael (Cindi) Grant; grandchildren, Tony Grant, Megan Bohn, and Evan Bohr; and two great grandchildren, Adeline and Abigail Belanger.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway, 2950 N. High School Rd., Speedway, Indiana, from 10AM-12NOON, with the service immediately following at 12NOON. Burial will take place at West Ridge Park Cemetery, 9285 W. 21st St., Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
Download Now