Annie "Nancy" Grant
Indianapolis - 91, passed away on August 11, 2019. She was born on January 31, 1928 in Glasgow (Govan), Scotland to the late John and Annie Forde. She married John James Grant on April 26, 1952. Nancy and John traveled to the United States/Indianapolis in 1955, where they planted roots and grew in love, family, and friends. Nancy was a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother who enjoyed music, dancing, and time spent with friends and family.
Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, John James Grant; grandson, Nicholas Grant; sister, Julie McGeown; and brother, Tommy Forde.
She is survived by her four children, Kenny ("J") Grant, Ann Marie (Mike) Bohr, John (Michaele) Grant, and Michael (Cindi) Grant; grandchildren, Tony Grant, Megan Bohn, and Evan Bohr; and two great grandchildren, Adeline and Abigail Belanger.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway, 2950 N. High School Rd., Speedway, Indiana, from 10AM-12NOON, with the service immediately following at 12NOON. Burial will take place at West Ridge Park Cemetery, 9285 W. 21st St., Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 14, 2019