Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Indianapolis - Departed this life Saturday, July 27, 2019. Visitation will be from 2-5 PM on Sunday, August 11th at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel. A Memorial Mass for Annie will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 12th at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in Annie's name to the Miles for Myeloma Fund at the IU Simon Cancer Center, c/o IU Foundation or The Nature Conservancy. Online condolences available at www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 8, 2019
