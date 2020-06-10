Annie Ruth Lackey
Annie Ruth Lackey

Indianapolis - 60, passed away Sunday June 7, 2020. Celebration of Life Service on Friday, June 12 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10a.m. to 11a.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
