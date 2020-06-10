Or Copy this URL to Share

Annie Ruth Lackey



Indianapolis - 60, passed away Sunday June 7, 2020. Celebration of Life Service on Friday, June 12 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10a.m. to 11a.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.









