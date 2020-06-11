Annie Singleton
Southport - Annie L. Singleton, 81, passed away Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020. She was a long time resident of Southport. She was born September 17, 1938 in Indianapolis, IN to Arthur and Mildred (Duzan) Winburn. She attended Arsenel Tech High School in Indianapolis and graduated in 1956. She married Wayne Singleton on December 6, 1981. He preceded her in death September 7, 2014. Annie was a beloved, mother, Grannie, friend and servant. She is survived by three sons, David (Brenda) Hawkins of Whiteland, Jon (Candy) Hawkins of Miami, FL, and Jeff (Jan) Singleton of Tazwell, TN; three daughters, Brenda (Gary) Wade of Indianapolis, Melinda (Jack) Heaston of Overland Park, KS, and Sherry (Jerry) Biesboer of Castle Rock, CO; 14 grandchildren, Amanda, Josh, Chad, Amy, Kimberly, Jennifer, Brandon, Tori, Nick, Anna, Patrick, Mitch, Danielle, and Christina; and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one brother, Victor Winburn. Annie was a school bus driver for 31 years for Perry Township Schools. She also spent 15 years working for Immediate Care, where she was operations/facilities manager. She was a servant to all, and a had a heart as big as all outdoors. She loved her city of Southport, and was a major advocate for the city and police department. She served as Treasurer for the Southport Flag Committee. Annie volunteered for in several areas at the Southport Heights Christian Church, and delivered Meals On Wheels. She was an avid Red Hatter. She never met a stranger, and will be loved and missed by all. Visitation hours will be from 5-8 PM, Friday, at Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, 7520 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Rev. Steve Ferguson will officiate a funeral service at 10:30 AM, Saturday, at Southport Heights Christian Church, 7154 McFarland Rd, Southport, IN. She will be laid to rest to follow, with honors, from the Southport Police Department at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Southport Police Department, 137 Warman Street, Southport, IN 46227. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com, where you may sign the online register book or leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.