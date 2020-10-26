Anthony Allen Martin
Anthony Allen Martin, 81 passed away Sunday, October 25 surrounded by his family. Anthony (Tony) was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed boxing, wrestling and was an avid artist. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Ann Martin and son, Glenn Fitzgerald Martin. He is survived by his two granddaughters Alexis and Arianna Martin and brother, Keith Martin. Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite) on Wednesday, October 28 from 12-2pm with a funeral service immediately following. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
