1/1
Anthony Allen Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Allen Martin

Anthony Allen Martin, 81 passed away Sunday, October 25 surrounded by his family. Anthony (Tony) was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed boxing, wrestling and was an avid artist. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Ann Martin and son, Glenn Fitzgerald Martin. He is survived by his two granddaughters Alexis and Arianna Martin and brother, Keith Martin. Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite) on Wednesday, October 28 from 12-2pm with a funeral service immediately following. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved