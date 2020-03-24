|
Anthony "Tony" Bauer
Nashville - Anthony "Tony" David Bauer, 72, of Nashville, IN passed away March 20, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis on September 2, 1947 and was the fourth child born to the late Dr. Thomas Bryant and Elenita Mae (Bodwell) Bauer.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margaret Mary "Peggy" (Dowd) Bauer, son David Marcus Bauer of Nashville, Indiana, and daughter, Kristen Lynn Bauer of Portland, Oregon. He is also survived by siblings Cynthia A. Bauer, Marcia L. Capuano (Alfred), Thomas B. Bauer (Linda), Elaine L. Brown (David), and brother-in-law Fred M. Fehsenfeld; 10 nieces and nephews; and 18 grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Elizabeth (Bauer) Fehsenfeld.
Affectionally known as Tony, he attended Orchard Country Day School and was a 1965 graduate of North Central High School. He attended the Theater Production program at Indiana State University.
Tony owned Prism Productions, a highly respected Indianapolis stage design company. He was also a forty plus year member of the International Alliance of Theater and Stage Employees (IATSE Local #30). He oversaw countless productions at international and national locations; as well as local venues, including Clowes Hall, the Convention Center, and the Indiana State Fairgrounds. He also oversaw design for six Presidents during visits to Indianapolis. He had a deep affection for the Butler Ballet, and this spring's showcase would have marked his 50th year on the production team.
Family was an important part of his life and he enjoyed activities such as Christmas Cookie Camp, gatherings to make homemade ice cream, and cookouts with friends and family. He enjoyed gardening and was competitive with his brother on growing the biggest and best crop of vegetables. Tony enjoyed road trips to Pennsylvania to revisit the family home in Wellsville, PA to savor the special food items at the Amish farmers markets, and spend time with cousins.
Due to the present national emergency, a "Celebration of Life" service will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020