Anthony C. Jarrell
Beech Grove - Anthony C. Jarrell, 43, passed away on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Tracie, children, Alivia and Carter, and many other family members.
A remembrance service will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church, on Saturday, May 30th from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating toward Alivia and Carter's college funds at Ugift529.com, code Q06-B82. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 28 to May 29, 2020.