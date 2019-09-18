|
Anthony David Cherry, 58, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away peacefully September 12, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife Vilma, devoted daughter Romayne, son-in-law Daniel, and beloved dog, Fannie May. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Romayne Cherry as well as his grandparents, Blanche and Bill Lubold, and Naomi and Paul Cherry.
He will be known for his strength up until the very end, his deep devotion to his family, his 20+ years of service to this great country, and his heart that was bigger than the world he has left.
He will be laid to rest at Southern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019