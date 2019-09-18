Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony David Cherry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony David Cherry Obituary
Anthony David Cherry, 58, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away peacefully September 12, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife Vilma, devoted daughter Romayne, son-in-law Daniel, and beloved dog, Fannie May. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Romayne Cherry as well as his grandparents, Blanche and Bill Lubold, and Naomi and Paul Cherry.

He will be known for his strength up until the very end, his deep devotion to his family, his 20+ years of service to this great country, and his heart that was bigger than the world he has left.

He will be laid to rest at Southern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.