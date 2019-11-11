|
Anthony "Tony" David Vester
Anthony "Tony" David Vester, 67, of Brazil, Indiana, and formerly of Indianapolis, passed away on November 9, 2019 following complications of heart disease.
Tony was born on February 27, 1952, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Fritz and Rose (Yovanovich) Vester Rommel. Tony graduated from George Washington High School with the class of 1970. He later graduated from IU with a degree in Business Administration.
Tony worked for General Motors and retired after 36 years. After retirement he found his true passion working in sales. He loved visiting with people and especially working with his customers through Indiana Game Sales and Atlantic Bingo.
Tony was a dedicated member of the Indiana Elks Association. He was initiated as a member of Elks Lodge #13, in Indianapolis, in 2002 where he served as Exalted Ruler in 2004 -2005. After moving to Greencastle he transferred his membership to the Greencastle Elks Lodge #1077. In 2009 Tony transferred his membership to the Brazil Elks Lodge #762 where he served in various local positions. Tony has also served in the following district positions: District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler, Secretary / Treasurer of the West Central District, West Central District Chairman of the Elks National Foundation where he was an honorary founder. Tony was elected to serve as the State President of the Indiana Elks Association for the 2016 - 2017 term.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents Fritz Vester and Rose Rommel; a sister Gretchen Vester; a brother John Vester.
Tony is survived by his wife Kim (Tilley) Whittington - Vester whom he married on January 4, 2014; children: Jamey Vester (Melissa), Kyle Vester (Keri), Brittany Vester Boler (Dustin), Chelsea Whittington, and Thad Whittington; grandchildren: Eleanor Vester, Abigail Vester, Oliver Vester, Julia Vester, Lilian Vester; siblings: Cecelia Comella, Fred Vester (Patsy), Tom Vester (Margie), Mark Vester; in-laws James and Wanda Tilley; a sister-in-law Keri Tilley; as well as many extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be at Lawson - Miller Chapel 1702 East National Ave. Brazil, Indiana 47834, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1 - 5pm. Elks Memorial Service will be held at 5:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elks National Foundation 2750 N Lakeview Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 - 2256 or at elks.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019