Anthony Decellis
Indianapolis - Anthony Decellis, 79, beloved husband of Sue, father of Nicole, and grandfather of Grace, passed peacefully on March 19, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday March 25, 2019 from 4-7pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held there on Tuesday at 10am with visitation one hour prior. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 23, 2019