Anthony "Tony" DeLuca
Indianapolis, IN - Anthony DeLuca, 78, of Indianapolis, passed away on September 9, 2019.
Tony was born on November 21, 1940 in Indianapolis to Opal and Anthony DeLuca. He leaves behind his husband of over 45 years, Charles "Chuck" Eaglin.
A funeral service will be 1:00pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East with visitation from 11:00-1:00pm.
To view the full obituary please see www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019