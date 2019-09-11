Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Anthony "Tony" DeLuca


1940 - 2019
Anthony "Tony" DeLuca Obituary
Anthony "Tony" DeLuca

Indianapolis, IN - Anthony DeLuca, 78, of Indianapolis, passed away on September 9, 2019.

Tony was born on November 21, 1940 in Indianapolis to Opal and Anthony DeLuca. He leaves behind his husband of over 45 years, Charles "Chuck" Eaglin.

A funeral service will be 1:00pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East with visitation from 11:00-1:00pm.

To view the full obituary please see www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
