Anthony (Tony) E. Reynolds
Indianapolis - Anthony (Tony) E. Reynolds, loving husband, father, and grandfather, went home to be with the Lord on April 8th, 2020 at the age of 82. A resident of Indianapolis, he was born on February 14th, 1938, and was the adopted son of the late David "Todd" Reynolds, a WWI veteran who served in France and one of the first black mail carriers in Indianapolis, and the late Violet D. Reynolds, a protégé of Madam C.J. Walker, who later retired as CEO of The Walker Company.
Anthony Reynolds graduated from St. Bridget Catholic Grade School, and Short- ridge High School. He entered the US Navy in 1957 and served in the medical corps, specializing in physical therapy at NMS Bethesda Hospital in Maryland. He was honorably discharged in1961. Afterward, Anthony pledged Kappa Alpha Psi at Indiana University, then graduated in 1968 from Tennessee State with a Bachelor of Science Degree in health policy. He later obtained an Indiana Health Facility Administrative License at IUPUI.
Anthony Reynolds held varied urban health positions throughout his lifetime in In- diana, New York City, and New Jersey, including Assistant to the Bronx Borough President, Assistant Administrator of the Hunt's Point Health Center in the Bronx, Program Administrator for the New Jersey Regional Medical Program (where he met his wife, Lucy), Assistant Director of the Indiana Medicaid Program, and Di- rector for Special Projects at the Indiana Department of Health.
Anthony Reynolds had a long career in public health, but his passions were grounded in home, family life, his dogs, music, photography, and reading. He loved spending time with his wife and four children, and enjoyed dinner together at the table every night. He instilled in his children a deep appreciation for music, cultivated by his incredible record collection that he played in the evenings, every- thing from Miles Davis and John Coltrane, to Scheherazade, Stevie Wonder and Nine Simone. He could often be found during the summer in northern Indiana, at his family's log cabin at Fox Lake, which is on the National Registry of Historic Places. In the morning he devoured The New York Times and The Indianapolis Star, along with innumerable books. Sunset at Fox Lake was one of Anthony's most cherished times, and he was often seen enjoying it with an old fashioned cocktail, a camera in hand, and a dog at his side.
Anthony Reynolds is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lucy Reynolds, four children, David "Todd" (Chauntae), Anthony Joseph "TJ," Teresa Cristina (Francesco Settanni), and Thomas Paul "Tom," seven grandchildren, Jordan and Taylor, Julius and Xavier, Arden and Laela, and Violet Josefina.
Anthony Reynolds memorial service at Crown Hill Cemetery will be held at a later date. In the meantime, to celebrate Anthony's life, you can play John Coltrane's A Love Supreme, close your eyes, and enjoy it in his honor.
Anthony Reynolds family wishes to thank the VA for their attentive care over the last few years, Father Todd Riebe and St. Thomas Aquinas, and all those who've expressed prayers and words of support during this difficult time. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at 42nd and Boulevard Place in Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020