Anthony Eugene Thomas



Indianapolis - Anthony Eugene Thomas aka John (Kool-Aid), 57, Indianapolis (formerly of Mount Vernon) passed away June 3, 2020. Services are Wednesday, June 10 at 12:00 Noon in Grundy Memorial Chapel, with a visitation from 11:00AM until time of service.









