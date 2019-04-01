|
Anthony Howard
Indianapolis - Anthony Howard, 63, passed away on Tuesday March 26, 2019. On Wednesday, April 3, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at New Era Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife: Shirley Howard, sons James Johnson (Christine), Damien (Ann), Justin ((LaShonda) and David Tillis (LaRae), brothers. Stanley (Carolynn), Robert (Pauline), and Raymond A Howard (Rochelle); sister Teresa A Howard, and 12 grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 1, 2019