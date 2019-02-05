|
|
Anthony Howard Emerson
Indianapolis - Anthony Howard Emerson, 52, passed away on December 14, 2018. On Thursday, February 7, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, Indiana and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 5, 2019