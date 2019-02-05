Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Emerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Howard Emerson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Howard Emerson Obituary
Anthony Howard Emerson

Indianapolis - Anthony Howard Emerson, 52, passed away on December 14, 2018. On Thursday, February 7, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, Indiana and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information