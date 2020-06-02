Anthony Joseph Marra
Anthony Joseph "Tony" Marra, a prolific businessman in the construction industry, died on May 27th, 2020. He was 99 years old.
Mr. Marra was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1920. Born to Italian immigrants, Angelo and Mary Marra, and raised in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Tony was the second oldest of seven children. He attended John Carrol University, a private Jesuit University in University Heights, Ohio, graduating with a degree in Philosophy.
His father owned a small construction company in Cleveland, Angelo Marra Construction. Along with his two brothers, Raymond and Ronald, Tony became actively involved in the construction industry. He was a Co-Founder of S & M Constructors, Inc. in Cleveland, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana. Specializing in sewer and water excavation and underground tunneling, Mr. Marra and his company were instrumental in the development of the first hard rock tunnel-boring machine that revolutionized the industry.
Mr. Marra served in the United States Navy from 1941 to 1944. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant JG while serving on the seaplane tender USS Cook Inlet. He remained very active with fellow shipmates at reunions around the country. After leaving the service, he married his sweetheart from Monticello, Indiana, Pequetti Helton, a Butler University graduate, on August 7, 1944. Together, Tony and Pequetti were very active in the Indianapolis social scene and benefactors of many not-for-profit organizations.
An enthusiastic golfer, Mr. Marra was the oldest living member of Highland Golf & Country Club. He was also a long-time member and resident of Indian Wells Country Club in Palm Springs, CA., and Pine Tree Country Club in Boynton Beach, FL. Mr. Marra enjoyed an association and many a golf game with such notable golfers as Ed Tutwiller, Sam Sneed and Jack Leer. Tony could often be found enjoying the professional tournaments such as the Bob Hope Classic in Palm Springs, Pebble Beach and Boca Raton. Most recently, Mr. Marra was a resident and member of Sapphire Golf & Country Club in Sapphire, NC.
Pequetti passed away in 2001. While living in Florida, Tony met Margaret McCormick (Peggy) in 2003 and they soon married. Peggy has two daughters, Ellina (Phil) Angelotti and Shayna (Federico) Bigazzi. Tony and Peggy were active in the Humane Society and various arts organizations in North Carolina.
Visitation will be at Flanner and Buchanan, 325 East Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN on Saturday June 6, from noon to 1 PM with a brief service at 1 PM. Family members will attend a burial service at Washington Park North, after the visitation.
Face coverings are recommended.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph St., Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203, www.nmcrs.org, The Cashiers - Highland Humane Society, 200 Gable Drive, Sapphire, NC 28774 or a charity of choice, in memory of Tony Marra.
Survivors include Mrs. Peggy Marra; siblings, Raymond, Ronald, Josephine and Gloria; sons Ronan S., Anthony J. Jr., Stephen C.; step-daughters, Ellina (Phil) Angelotti and Shayna (Federico) Bigazzi; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren and counting.
Anthony Joseph "Tony" Marra, a prolific businessman in the construction industry, died on May 27th, 2020. He was 99 years old.
Mr. Marra was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1920. Born to Italian immigrants, Angelo and Mary Marra, and raised in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Tony was the second oldest of seven children. He attended John Carrol University, a private Jesuit University in University Heights, Ohio, graduating with a degree in Philosophy.
His father owned a small construction company in Cleveland, Angelo Marra Construction. Along with his two brothers, Raymond and Ronald, Tony became actively involved in the construction industry. He was a Co-Founder of S & M Constructors, Inc. in Cleveland, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana. Specializing in sewer and water excavation and underground tunneling, Mr. Marra and his company were instrumental in the development of the first hard rock tunnel-boring machine that revolutionized the industry.
Mr. Marra served in the United States Navy from 1941 to 1944. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant JG while serving on the seaplane tender USS Cook Inlet. He remained very active with fellow shipmates at reunions around the country. After leaving the service, he married his sweetheart from Monticello, Indiana, Pequetti Helton, a Butler University graduate, on August 7, 1944. Together, Tony and Pequetti were very active in the Indianapolis social scene and benefactors of many not-for-profit organizations.
An enthusiastic golfer, Mr. Marra was the oldest living member of Highland Golf & Country Club. He was also a long-time member and resident of Indian Wells Country Club in Palm Springs, CA., and Pine Tree Country Club in Boynton Beach, FL. Mr. Marra enjoyed an association and many a golf game with such notable golfers as Ed Tutwiller, Sam Sneed and Jack Leer. Tony could often be found enjoying the professional tournaments such as the Bob Hope Classic in Palm Springs, Pebble Beach and Boca Raton. Most recently, Mr. Marra was a resident and member of Sapphire Golf & Country Club in Sapphire, NC.
Pequetti passed away in 2001. While living in Florida, Tony met Margaret McCormick (Peggy) in 2003 and they soon married. Peggy has two daughters, Ellina (Phil) Angelotti and Shayna (Federico) Bigazzi. Tony and Peggy were active in the Humane Society and various arts organizations in North Carolina.
Visitation will be at Flanner and Buchanan, 325 East Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN on Saturday June 6, from noon to 1 PM with a brief service at 1 PM. Family members will attend a burial service at Washington Park North, after the visitation.
Face coverings are recommended.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph St., Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203, www.nmcrs.org, The Cashiers - Highland Humane Society, 200 Gable Drive, Sapphire, NC 28774 or a charity of choice, in memory of Tony Marra.
Survivors include Mrs. Peggy Marra; siblings, Raymond, Ronald, Josephine and Gloria; sons Ronan S., Anthony J. Jr., Stephen C.; step-daughters, Ellina (Phil) Angelotti and Shayna (Federico) Bigazzi; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren and counting.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.