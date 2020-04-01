|
|
Anthony L. Rush
Indianapolis - Mr. Anthony L. Rush, age 67, of Indianapolis, transitioned March 28th, 2020.
Anthony was born on January 10th, 1953, in Indianapolis, Indiana to President Rush and Martha Jane Campbell. He received his education at Arsenal Tech High School. He continuously increased his educational skills as he attended school while progressing in his work career.
He was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church. He retired in 1997 after 18+ years from a management position at Bright Sheet Metal. He was also a licensed electrician and a member of the Sheet Metals Workers Local Union #20. He was an avid poker and "dad" card player and bingo player. He was a true sports fan and a member of The Four Horsemen that was named by Mike Penrose, the athletic director at Lawrence North High School.
In 1984, Anthony united in marriage to Laverne Hunt and to this union their only child, Tosha Maria Rush, was born.
He is survived by his father, President Paul Rush; daughter Tosha Maria Rush; brothers Leon C. "Rock" Foster (Sherry), Tommy Rush, Raymond Rush, and Gregory Lee "Eggy" Campbell; sisters Patricia A. Oliver, Pamela Maria Peyton, Linda Evans, Donzella Dumes, and Cheryl A. Rush; grandchildren Ge'Von Anthony Rush and Gene EliJah Boyd; special friend Denise Williams; The Four Horsemen Ernie Long, Larry Davis, Larry Rush, and Quentin Avery; special friend Troy Dumes; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Jane Williamson; and his brothers James Campbell and Derrick Rush.
Special note: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we will implement advisory visitation and attendance processes to assist with protecting everyone in attendance who wishes to pay their respects for Mr. Anthony Rush and his family.
Mr. Rush's graveside service with a Dove release will be Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at 1:00pm at Crown Hill Cemetery. Watch services via Facebook Live Stream on Bluitt and Son Funeral Home.
Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020